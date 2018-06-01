Why would we pay for your traffic?
Hundreds of marketing and advertising agencies need to visit customer websites from different regions to make sure their ads are displaying properly and check the results of their efforts
These companies pay us for data collected across different regions, while we pay you for using your internet traffic to collect this data. It's a simple win-win-win.
How does it work?
Your Internet Service Provider offers unlimited traffic bundles for a fixed monthly fee. However, there is a catch - most of the time you don't use your traffic and your connection is idle.
You can sell a part of this unused traffic and start earning passive income in four simple steps:
2. Install our app on your device
3. We will be using a tiny part of your Internet connection in our network.
4. Use your account dashboard to track the traffic we used along and the money you earned.
Install TraffMonetizer on your device to turn traffic into money.
Rest assured – your traffic is safe with us.
Maximize your profits
How to start earning?
You can start making money in just three simple steps.
1. Sign up here
2. Install TraffMonetizer on your devices
3. Enter the access token from your account dashboard into the apps you installed and start earning!
How to withdraw the money?
You can withdraw the money you made with the following payment systems:
1. Paypal
2. Bitcoin
3. Payoneer
4. Skrill
5. Payeer
6. Wire transfer (for $1,000+ transfers)
What is the minimum payout?
The minimum payout is $10.
Note that all payouts are processed by request.
Is it legal?
Yes! We comply with all US and EU laws regulations and hold on to our business reputation.
We do not own the traffic generated through your devices. Our compliance team ensures that all traffic destinations undergo a rigorous pre-approval process to guarantee they are safe and secure.
How does TraffMonetizer work?
In short: TraffMonetizer buys traffic from you and sells it to digital marketing and advertising agencies connected to our network.
How will my traffic be used?
There are plenty of use cases that require purchasing traffic, for example:
Ad verification
Competitor Analysis
Brand monitoring
Web scraping
Location-based content access
Price comparison
Is it safe to sell my traffic?
Yes, selling your traffic through TraffMonetizer is safe and secure. You’re selling a small portion of your traffic that couldn’t harm your user experience in any way.
Moreover, all traffic destinations are pre-approved by our team and are 100% legal and compliant with the US and EU regulations.